Fortnite Battle Royale Video Shows How Great the Game Runs On Xbox One X, PS4 Pro

Fortnite has become quite the multiplayer sensation over the past few months, with its free-to-play set-up and the inclusion of its Battle Royale mode, amongst other things being added to the game. But with its latest update, players will be able to take advantage of a new feature that should improve its performance in many ways.

With the update, players can now enjoy the game in 60 frames per second, doubling the initial speed it was initially introduced at. While it sounds like that may not make too big a difference, the fact of the matter is it makes the game better to play in the long run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And if you want a good idea of how the game runs nowadays with that update, a new tech video posted by VGTech should do the trick. We posted it above, and, as you can see, the game runs pretty nicely on both PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, holding pretty steady at the 60 FPS mark.

There is some question to resolution, however. The PS4 Pro version holds somewhere between 900p and 1080p, with a temporal upsampling technique made to put together the 1080p frame buffer. Meanwhile, on Xbox One X, the game has a much stronger resolution, sitting somewhere between 1080p and 1440p, but with an upsampling that results in a 1728p frame buffer.

If it sounds a bit technical, that’s because it is. But as you can see in the video, both versions run like a charm, making the game look even better as you play it. And if you’re still playing on an Xbox One or PlayStation 4, the game still looks good, even without the heightened resolution. You can see that comparison video below, with a still steady frame rate and beautiful details.

No matter where you’re playing, it seems like Fortnite is running at peak performance, and that’s going to be good news for players across the board. Now you just need to make sure your assault and building skills are in order. These rival players aren’t going to hold back.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.