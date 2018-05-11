‘Fortnite’ Streamer Devastates Thanos In Embarrassing Video

A popular Fortnite streamer happened to dance his way to the most embarrassing kill of Thanos yet.

In the video below, Twitch streamer Noahj456 boogied his way to victory in a one on fight with the Mad Titan. After getting Thanos’ health down to a manageable level, the player through a boogie bomb at the other player. It didn’t end there, though. Noahj456 decided to have a dance-off with Thanos before throwing yet another boogie bomb at the Mad Titan and finishing him with his character’s pickaxe.

Check out the video below, and let the Thanos player know they should probably never play Fortnite again.

If you’re having trouble getting your hand in the Infinity Gauntlet while playing Fortnite, check out ComicBook.com’s quick guide full of tips to better your chances.

The Infinity Gauntlet limited time mode kicked off in Fortnite on Tuesday. The game mode will no longer be available after Friday. It is available now as a 100 player mode on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and mobile. According to Epic Games, “Drop in Solo as you hunt for and fight over the Infinity Gauntlet. The first to equip the Gauntlet will transform into the mighty Thanos and wield the Gauntlet’s power! You will need some serious firepower to take down Thanos. Only Rare, Epic and Legendary weapons appear in this Limited Time Mashup.”

“This collaboration started as a simple phone conversation between Epic and Marvel over a mutual appreciation for Fortnite and Avengers. We worked closely over the following weeks to bring these two worlds together and landed on the Limited Time Mashup, Infinity Gauntlet. When we saw the movie last weekend, which was incredible, we were even more excited.

This is a collaborative experiment between friends from start to finish.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.