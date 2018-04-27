Fortnite Cleans Up With Big Money In March

Think Fortnite is losing any momentum on the Battle Royale front? Think again.

A new report from Superdata suggests that Epic Games‘ free-to-play multiplayer romp is continuing to rake in the dough, becoming the largest free-to-play console game of all time when it comes to both revenue generated and monthly active users.

The company’s report for March 2018 reveals that the game managed to generate $233 million across all platforms — including its recently launched mobile version. That makes it the top grossing console game for digital revenues, while that puts it about fifth place on the highest grossing PC game chart.

Also, keep in mind that the monetary growth is a huge one. That’s a 73 percent leap over what the game made back in February.

Following close behind Fortnite on the console front is Far Cry 5, Ubisoft’s hit sequel, which has reached a huge sales stride for the month, despite only being out a few days. Following behind in the top five were FIFA 18 from EA Sports; Call of Duty: WWII and Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile, Sea of Thieves also made the list, scoring a seventh place position.

Over on PC, Dungeon Fighter Online dominated, followed by League of Legends; Fantasy Westward Journey Online II; Crossfire and Fortnite.

Worldwide digital gaming revenues for the month as a whole boomed over the previous month, growing an extra two percent to reach $8.9 billion in all. There was a slight drop in free-to-play PC and social game earnings, but console more than made up for it.

Here are the top ten games for PC and console, according to the charts:

PC

Dungeon Fighter Online League of Legends Fantasy Westward Journey Online II Crossfire Fortnite: Battle Royale World of Warcraft PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds World of Tanks Far Cry 5 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Console

Fortnite: Battle Royale Far Cry 5 FIFA 18 Call of Duty: WWII Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Sea of Thieves NBA 2K18 Madden NFL 18 Monster Hunter: World

The full report can be found here.

Fortnite is available now for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as mobile devices.

(Hat tip to GamesIndustry International for the details!)