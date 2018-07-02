Fortnite Announces Blockbuster Contest With Huge Rewards

Fortnite is holding another contest for players to participate in with V-Bucks on the line along with a chance to have your very own film played in the game.

Calling it the Fortnite Blockbuster Contest, Epic Games announced the competition through the Fortnite Twitter account. Much like players did with previous contests like the Replay Royale, this one asks everyone to get creative and use the replay system to create their own film. This one has to be centered around the superheroes and villains of Season 4 though, the characters that the whole season has been molded around.

“Every hero needs a story and we invite you to show us yours,” Fortnite’s announcement for the Fortnite Blockbuster Contest said. “Put your filmmaking skills to the test to write and direct the ultimate Season 4 superhero flick. Use the Fortnite replay system and a little in-game movie set magic to make a blockbuster hit highlighting the heroes of Season 4 and their adventures.”

The challenge is live right now, but you only have just over a week to get your films recorded and submitted to Epic Games for consideration. This Blockbuster Contest ends on July 11, so every video has to be uploaded to YouTube and sent into Epic Games by that date.

As for the Blockbuster Contest prizes, the best film will be immortalized in-game with the film being played over at Risky Reels. The first-place winner will also have the title of the film displayed on the marquee along with an in-game poster for the movie to promote it. Finally, the winner will receive 25,000 V-Bucks for their efforts, more than enough to outfit your characters with some impressive outfits to star in more films.

Epic Games does have a few guidelines in place for the contest with the full list of rules seen here. Film lengths must be between one and five minutes and have to be your personal gameplay with royalty music and no text or narration. A quick overview of the judgement criteria was also shared to show how the content will be judged.

CREATIVITY

How super is your superhero flick?

Did your film tell a story of the Season 4 heroes in a creative or innovative manner?

How original was your story?

FORTNITE-NESS

How well did you capture the tone of Fortnite throughout your film?

MASTERY

Did your film display a mastery of the Replay system and its tools?

Fortnite’s Blockbuster Contest is now live with entries being accepted.