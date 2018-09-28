“Embarrassing” ‘Fortnite’ Boob Animations Fixed With New Patch

Fortnite Season 6 went live yesterday and among the new pets, spooky locations, and overall new content there was another new feature that captured the … minds of players everywhere: Boob physics. In an “oops” moment that Epic Games called an “embarrassing mistake,” the wonky animation style has now been officially patched out and chests everywhere can resume normalcy.

Good news for those wanting to get into the match first thing this morning, the patch is already live and required zero downtime. According to the official Fortnite Twitter account, “We have just pushed out an update containing fixes for item and animation issues. This will not require downtime.”

The update also featured a few other animation fixes that were reported once Season 6 went live, and the item issues have also been resolved. Unfortunately for those that enjoyed the phasing ability with the Shadow Stone, that particular new feature is still removed from the game at this time.

The official Fortnite Twitter account issued the following statement, “Due to an issue with Shadow Stones, we’re disabling them until we have a fix.” We don’t have an estimated time on when the newest item will make a comeback, but the developers behind the popular online game are actively working on a fix.

The Shadow Stones were a unique item birthed from that mysterious cube – dubbed “Kevin” by the internet – that left a burning path of runes in its wake before changing Loot Lake forever. This consumable took on a similar form etched with its own runes, and gave players a powerful advantage on the battlefield.

Hopefully now that the titillating animation bug has been fixed, the Shadow Stones can make their grand re-entrance.

As far as actual Fortnite news goes, the latest season is live now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices. We’ve already talked about the pets a little bit, there are tons of other features that have arrived as well! You can see the latest patch – and more – inside of our Fortnite Game Hub right here for the latest patch notes, theories, leaks, and everything else to satiate that battle royale craving!

“Season 6 arrives in Battle Royale and brings new goodies with it! Uncover what’s in the new Battle Pass, explore an updated island with Pets, and become one with the shadows with a new consumable. Join in on the Cram Session mini-event in Save the World and learn more about a new enemy that has appeared from the Storm.”