Fortnite Bounce Pads Return, New Heroes for Save the World

OG Fortnite players can appreciate the latest update from the team over at Epic Games. After the Directional Bounce Pads were found tucked away in the game’s files earlier this week, the beloved (and way too fun) item has made its triumphant return into the world of Battle Royale. In addition to the fan favourite drop, new heroes have also been added to the Save the World Event Store.

As far as the Bouncer trap goes:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rare trap.

Drops in stacks of 3 in Treasure Chests, Supply Drops, Supply Llamas or floor loot.

Can be placed on floors and walls.

Provides a jump boost upward or in a direction.

This feature can be a lifesaver in those tense 1v1 battles when the storm gets smaller and smaller. Placing these bad boys on the inside of a wall or right through an entry way can instantly tip the scales in one player’s favor.

As far as the Save the World mode goes, the diecast heroes have officially been added into the original mode for Fortnite:

Diecast Jonesy New Commando Hero Available in the Event Store Wed, June 6 at 8pm ET.

Chromium Ramirez New Commando Hero Available in the Event Store Wed, June 6 at 8pm ET.



Not much else came with the patch aside from the new item and recently added hero, but the pad itself has been highly coveted since it was first removed. The next biggest patch won’t go live until next week, so for now players can get down on their challenges and enjoy their latest adventure in the world Epic Games created!

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. It is also coming to Android devices, though we still don’t have a release date at this time. With Epic Games having such a huge presence at this year’s E3, it’s possible we’ll have something more official then. It’s also possible we’ll finally be getting our Nintendo Switch announcement, since the leaks are becoming undeniable at this point. Only time will tell but with E3 being less than a week away, the answers are almost here!