‘Fortnite’ Players Are Paying Real Money for Bodyguards and Coaches

Do you play Fortnite every day? Are you much better than the average player, and do you think that you could teach Fortnite noobies how to play the game well enough to score their own victory royales? If you answered yes to those questions, then you could have a pretty sweet paying gig in your near future.

The BBC recently ran a short feature on Fortnite “buddies:” experiences players who are hired to play the game alongside newer players in order to show them the ropes, and keep them alive long enough for a shot at that coveted victory royale. According to the report, these Fortnite buddies are being actively recruited, and players are getting paid anywhere from minimum hourly wage, up to roughly $25 an hour.

Videos by ComicBook.com

$25 an hour is more than chump change. If you wanted to make this your full-time gig, and you’re willing to work 8 hours a day, that’s a potential income of $200 every day, or $1,000 per week.

And this is no amateur operation. These guys have it all figured out. In the BBC’s video above, you see that Aaron works for a company that finds clients for him, and they don’t allow anyone under the age of 18.

Unlike other paid gaming services that you find for games like World of Warcraft, these experienced players will not be leveling your character for you, or playing the game to achieve victory on your behalf. When you hire a Fortnite buddy, you still have to play the game yourself, and your buddy simply comes alongside you to watch you, instruct you, give you tips, and watch your back. It’s a bodyguard and teacher rolled into one, and many players are jumping at the chance to hire these deadly tutors.

According to Aaron, the most important aspect of the game that newer players seem to struggle with is the building. If you’re not trained to start building defensive structures at moment’s notice to protect yourself from enemy fire, then you’re setting yourself up for loss. For many players, however, simply running and shooting provides enough of a challenge; learning how to build fort on the fly is tough, and sometimes you just need someone to show you the ropes.

Fortnite buddy services are also available in the US. A quick Google search yielded a Bidvine page where I could search for players to help me play, and I’m sure it’s just one of many businesses attempting to corner this market. If you have what it takes, you could have a future as a Fortnite coach!