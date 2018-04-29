This Fortnite Death is a Reminder That The Video Game Gods Hate Campers

Camping. We’ve all done it. Some of us, like me, are probably guilty of doing it too much (it’s a viable straegy!). No matter where you come down on the tactic, one thing is crystal clear: a lot of people, passionately, with every little bit of their body, hate it.

And if this Fortnite death is anything to go by, so do the video game gods, or at least the Fortnite gods, who at this point might as well just be called the video game gods.

As you can see, one cheeky Fortnite player took camping to the next level as the circle shrunk into the heart of Wailing Woods. Presumably anticipating the shrink, said player built up to a treetop, destroyed the ramp left behind, and waited. It’s a tactic I’ve seen deployed before, and one that I’ve also seen win games. But for Schwoogie Bear, it was the wrong to try it out. The Fortnite gods simply had enough.

With only three people left, Schwoogie Bear was comfortably sitting atop a tree within the circle, with a high chance of victory. But as the player sat there and waited for their Victory Royale, the gods stepped in with some divine intervention, and rained down a meteor onto the tree, destroying it, and causing Schwoogie Bear to fall to the ground and instantly die. And just like, for once in video game history, it was the camper who was the subject to an untimely and unexpected death.

As suggested earlier, camping in multiplayer shooters is pretty controversial. However, in Fortnite it can often be the most efficient strategy at certain parts of the game. I’m not talking about sitting atop a tree or in a bathtub camping, but hunkering down, and waiting for your moment. Just remember to watch out for meteors while you do it.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and iOS. It is also slated to arrive on Android devices sometime in the near future.

Speaking of meteors, it appears one is about to destroy not Tilted Towers, but Dusty Depot.