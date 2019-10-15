Here’s What Ninja Thinks of Fortnite Chapter 2

When it comes to Fortnite, there are few — if any — bigger names in the game than Tyler “Ninja” Blevins. The streaming personality is practically synonymous with the video game title these days, even if he’s trying to branch out and do stuff like, say, appear on The Masked Singer. And given that Epic Games launched Fortnite Chapter 2 this morning with an entirely new map, some new abilities, and more, folks might have wondered what the Mixer-streaming Ninja thought about it all. Well, wonder no longer.

Ninja’s been streaming the new version of Fortnite over on Mixer since early this morning, and he’s been quick to provide his thoughts as he goes along. But he also took a moment to boil his impressions of the new stuff down into a single, clear and precise tweet. In short: he’s a fan.

I am in love with this new Fortnite — Ninja (@Ninja) October 15, 2019

Not that this response is exactly terribly surprising. While there’s a certain air of authenticity provided by streamers, allowing viewers into some aspect of their live, Ninja’s still in the business of Fortnite after all. Even if he did think negatively about some aspects of, say, the new map, he’d probably couch it in positive terms. But the fact that he says he’s “in love” with it? That’s some high praise, indeed, which probably means he actually, genuinely enjoys what’s going on currently.

And he’s not alone! The game’s official Twitter account encouraged players to share their first drops in the new season online, and loads of folks have been talking about Fortnite Chapter 2 since its release. In general, the response seems to be overwhelmingly positive, even if the changes are ultimately largely quality-of-life improvements. It’s still, at its core, just more Fortnite, but that seems to be enough.

Fortnite Chapter 2 released today, and there’s a whole slew of new things to discover. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new iteration of the game right here. If it’s more Ninja that you’re looking for, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the streaming personality right here.