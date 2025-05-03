Assassin’s Creed Leak Has Fans Divided on Future Games

Assassin’s Creed is a Ubisoft franchise that’s gotten no shortage of games after nearly 18 years since the original Assassin’s Creed released, and based on what we’ve heard about the next releases, Ubisoft has no signs of slowing down. However, a more recent Assassin’s Creed leak has players divided about the future of Ubisoft’s flagship series. Some players are encouraged by the amount of Assassin’s Creed that’s coming up, though many more fear we may be approaching a point (or have already reached the point) of oversaturation when it comes to Assassin’s Creed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest on the next chapter of Assassin’s Creed releases follows a roadmap from Ubisoft detailing what’s coming next for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. That roadmap was very much official, but this latest insight into Ubisoft’s plans comes via a report from Insider Gaming. The report alleges Ubisoft has plans for nine more Assassin’s Creed games over the next six years, a lineup which supposedly includes more RPGs like the newer era of Assassin’s Creed games (think Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows) alongside three remakes two multiplayer games, a mobile game, and a “smaller experience” that we don’t know much about right now.

That’s quite a bit of Assassin’s Creed, and fans of the series aren’t quite sure what to think about it. Within the Assassin’s Creed subreddit which houses most of the discussions like this about newer and upcoming games, some players who prefer the newer kind of Assassin’s Creed games were reassured at the idea of more RPGs in the future. Games like Assassin’s Creed Mirage are a bit more like the older days of Assassin’s Creed, but the interest in Valhalla, Shadows, and others show that players want more RPGs, too.

Others, however, were not so optimistic about the future of the series after hearing about these supposed plans. One player echoed others’ sentiments by saying “that seems like too many games” considering most other major franchises from non-Ubisoft companies do well to get a game out every year or every couple of years. Quality was also a concern within many of the comments with players saying that this plan “sounds excessive and unsustainable” and that Ubisoft “certainly isn’t subscribing to the quality over quantity mindset.” Call of Duty came up as a comparison, a series which admittedly sweeps the competition each year, but not without plenty of players new and old lamenting whatever pitfalls the annual releases happen to be facing any given year.

Given Ubisoft’s plans for the new Animus Hub, it shouldn’t really be much of a surprise to hear there’s a lot of Assassin’s Creed on the horizon. Similar to how other big franchises like Call of Duty have launchers and hubs for their different experiences, the Assassin’s Creed Animus Hub is meant to be an all-in-one place for Assassin’s Creed fans to play whatever they want at any given time. Right now, that just means Assassin’s Creed Shadows, the other RPGs, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, but if Ubisoft has created a new home for Assassin’s Creed experiences, it’s got to fill that platform up somehow in the future.

Given that Assassin’s Creed Shadows just released, Ubisoft hasn’t really discussed since then its plans for the next few games, but we know experiences like Assassin’s Creed Hexe and Assassin’s Creed Jade are on the way. Assassin’s Creed players can read the full report about the future of the series from Insider Gaming here.