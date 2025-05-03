Grand Theft Auto Fans on PC Are Even More Upset About GTA 6 Delay

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been delayed from 2025 to May 26, 2026. The GTA 6 release date was uncertain before that, given the mystery around the game’s development, as Rockstar has kept the city of Leonida close to its chest for years. With the popular action-adventure franchise installment considered the most anticipated video game in years, the series hasn’t brought a new game to the public since 2013 with GTA 5. Now that the date’s set for next year, fans have gotten a small sense of reassurance about the Grand Theft Auto 6 release.

With speculations surrounding the second trailer for GTA 6, many began to wonder whether the game was to showcase anything else before its release. At this point, it was known that Grand Theft Auto 6 was aimed for Fall 2025, but that’s all there was to work with. When Take-Two announced that Borderlands 4 was pushed a week earlier, the rumors stirred once more, with many assuming that it was because of Rockstar’s upcoming project. But now that the GTA game has officially been delayed to next year, PC users aren’t taking the delayed release all too well compared to the already despondent console players.

Grand Theft Auto PC Players Have to Wait Even Longer After the GTA VI Delay

With Grand Theft Auto 6 planned right now for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 in 2026, Rockstar’s history with PC releases means that the wait for those players will be longer still. As we’ve been waiting over a decade for the next GTA game, many took to social media to express their frustrations about the unknown PC release for GTA VI. Users on Reddit among other social media platforms have expressed their disappointment about the PC version releasing later than May 2026.

One user stated, “No PC version until 2027…..Pain.” Many users commented on this, with some suggesting that the version won’t make it to users until 2027 or 2028, given Rockstar’s possibility of a second delay, which some fear will happen before May 2026. Another user brought up the release schedule of GTA 5 by suggesting history will repeat itself.

“It would be GTA V all over again,” one user said. “It was originally released on the Xbox 360 and PS3 before being ported to the Xbox One and PS4 the following year, and finally getting a PC version the year after that.”

We can assume that a new generation of Xbox and PlayStation consoles is on its way in the coming years considering it’s been around five years. Seeing how the previous GTA game took a triple-dipping approach, having the game release on different consoles over three years, the wait for the PC version of GTA 6 might be longer than expected. Buckle those seatbelts, PC users, this bumpy ride might be a long one.

What’s your opinion on these GTA 6 PC release date assumptions? Will you wait to play the game on PC? Let us know in the comments down below!