Fortnite Chapter 2: Here Are All the Allegedly Vaulted Items

The black hole gimmick is over already, and one of the world’s most popular games is now back online. Following a couple of days offline, Fortnite returned on Tuesday morning with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2, which is basically a sequel to the game itself. All of the actual gameplay and style of Fortnite is the same as it was with the original title, but this focuses on a new map with some added abilities and tools. Along with these changes comes the removal of certain items that players have come to know over the last year or so, and the list of what has been taken out seems pretty extensive.

Epic Games has yet to release any news about the update gameplay, so there isn’t an official list of items that have been vaulted from competition. But FaZe Clan has taken on the burden and compiled the full list of items that have been noticeably absent from Chapter 2. So take this list with a grain of salt since it isn’t officially official, but there’s no reason to believe this isn’t the actual list that Epic Games eventually unveils.

According to FaZe Clan, the items that have been vaulted for the sequel are as follows: Batman items, bouncer, launch pad, shockwave, slurp, chug splash, mini gun, tac smg, stinkers, heavy sniper, auto sniper, chug jug, infantry, AK, hoverboard, suppresses scar, silenced smg, campfire, shield bubbles, junk rifts, vending machines, flint knock, revolver, deagle.

An unofficial list of everything that is VAULTED in Fortnite Chapter 2… Which item are you happiest to see on this list? (via @OrbedFBR) pic.twitter.com/v3jtQJ9OUn — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) October 15, 2019

It’s unfortunate to see some of these items on their way out, though players will surely love to have some of them removed from competition. And it’s always worth noting that the loss of these items is paired with the addition of several brand new parts to the game.

One of the most notable additions to Fortnite Chapter 2 comes in the form of weapon upgrade stations. Similar to RPG games like Fallout, Fortnite has several workbenches scattered throughout the map, allowing players to use materials and upgrade their guns to more powerful versions. There are also new healing tools that look like fish, and fishing poles to catch the actual fish swimming in the lakes and rivers.

What do you think of Fortnite Chapter 2? Are you bummed about any of the newly-vaulted items? Let us know in the comments!