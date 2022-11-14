Fortnite Reveals Chapter 3 Finale Event Date

Fortnite's official Twitter account has revealed that Chapter 3 will come to an end in December with an all-new finale event. "Fracture" is the name of the event, and it's set to take place on December 3rd at 4 p.m. ET. Outside of a teaser image, Epic Games has not revealed any additional details about the event, or about Chapter 4. However, it is known that the new chapter will see the release of a new map. With the finale set to take place in a few short weeks, fans won't have to wait too long for more information!

The teaser for the Fracture event can be found in the Tweet from Epic Games embedded below.

Fortnite's finale events attract a lot of attention, so players interested in participating will want to arrive early to prevent any issues with logging in. Epic Games tends to do a nice job with these types of live events, so hopefully this one will follow a similar trend. Many fans have expressed surprise that this chapter is coming to an end so quickly, while others wasted no time sharing their hopes for the game's future. Hopefully Epic Games will manage to live-up to the hype with an exciting finale, and an even better start to the game's next chapter!

Of course, Fortnite Chapter 3 might be wrapping up soon, but the game has had plenty to keep fans entertained of late. Over the last few weeks, players have seen content based on Star Wars, Marvel, Rick and Morty, and Black Adam, to name just a few franchises recently represented. The game has done a nice job offering consistent updates to keep players engaged, and it's a safe bet there will be plenty to keep fans busy until this chapter draws to a conclusion!

Readers can find out all about this new Star Wars content right here. Fortnite is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you planning on participating in this finale event in Fortnite? Have you been enjoying Chapter 3? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!