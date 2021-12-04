Fortnite: When Will Chapter 3 Begin?

Fortnite Chapter 2 has now come to an end, leaving many fans with one major question: when is Chapter 3 going to begin? Well, the short answer is that we currently don’t have an exact date and time to go off of. Epic Games has continued to remain quiet following the conclusion of Fortnite Chapter 2, meaning that we’re still left a bit in the dark. That being said, given some leaks that have come about, we do have a general idea of when Fortnite Chapter 3 will be kicking off.

The last time that Fortnite went offline in this manner is when the game transitioned from its first to the second Chapter. When that happened, Fortnite ended up staying down for a little more than two days before then coming back online. If Epic Games takes Fortnite down for this same period of time once again, then it means that the game could return on Tuesday, December 7.

The only main reason why December 7 seems to be the date in which Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin is because Tuesday is the typical day of the week in which Epic Games updates the title. Assuming that this day of the week is the one in which Epic will continue to push out new updates and patches for Fortnite as we move into Chapter 3, it seems highly likely that the beloved battle royale title will come back on this day.

At this point in time, Fortnite for all players merely shows your own player character of choice drifting alone in the ocean. This means that every aspect of Fortnite, including Save the World, is unable to be played at this moment. As soon as we have more information on the next Chapter of Fortnite, we’ll let you know here on ComicBook.com.

While we are waiting for Fortnite Chapter 3 to begin, you can currently check out the first trailer for the game’s next season as it happened to leak earlier today. Based on what this trailer shows, a number of new gameplay mechanics and locations will be coming to the game’s map. Additionally, new skins associated with Spider-Man and Xbox’s Gears of War series will also be coming about to start Chapter 3.