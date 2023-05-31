Fortnite Player Creates Incredible Item Shop Redesign for Spider-Verse Content

A Fortnite player has created an awesome concept for the new Spider-Verse content in the game. Fortnite is just as much of a marketing tool as it is a video game now. Every time a major new movie releases, it's almost a guarantee that you'll get a big crossover in Fortnite with skins, in-game events, and so on. This has been the way it is for many years now and it shows no signs of stopping. Fortnite is a juggernaut and it makes tons of money for seemingly everyone involved. It has managed to transcend itself into something much bigger than just a game and will seemingly never shake that reputation.

One fan saw even greater potential for Fortnite's Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse crossover. While we've already gotten skins for Miles Morales, Spider-Man 2099, and other characters from the film along with various in-game content, they saw an opportunity for more. TikTok user pipuin made multiple concepts of how to shake up the menu in Fortnite to radiate the themes of Across the Spider-Verse with the bright colors the film is known for, clips from the movie playing on screen, and much more. They even incorporated music from the films and used all of this to highlight the crossover content that is now in the game. You can take a look at some of the concepts down below.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has brought out the creativity in a lot of people with fans recreating images and clips from the movie in other games such as Marvel's Spider-Man, with LEGOs, and much more. It's clear the energetic nature of the Spider-Verse films brings something out of people and gets the brain working in all kinds of exciting ways. Whether or not Epic Games will leverage any of these ideas for Fortnite remains to be seen, but it is a really cool concept nonetheless.

