Fortnite Survey Mentions Mewtwo and More Crossover Ideas

There's another Fortnite survey floating around for battle royale players to fill out, a survey which mentions all sorts of interesting crossover prospects like Pokemon, Wall-E, Grand Theft Auto, the Metal Gear games, and more. Mewtwo itself makes an appearance in the survey, too, with Epic Games looking to gauge how familiar its players are with the iconic Pokemon and other characters across different franchises and realms of entertainment. Of course, none of this is indicative of any immediate crossovers, but surveys like this one are fun peeks into areas Epic Games is open to when looking into what the future may hold for Fortnite.

The survey in question is apparently only being sent out to people individually and isn't something that's been shared via a link from the Fortnite socials or anything like that, but some people have shared questions and responses from the survey to show off the info to those who haven't received it themselves. The Fortnite-focused Twitter account SentinelCentral did just that with some excerpts from the survey shown below. We've made a list of all the video game franchises and characters referenced in those images, too.

Bayek (Assassin's Creed)

Raiden (Metal Gear)

King Dedede (Kirby)

Cuddle Team Leader (Fortnite)

Claudette (Dead by Daylight)

Shay Cormac (Assassin's Creed)

Alexios (Assassin's Creed)

Mewtwo (Pokemon)

Drift (Fortnite)

Bonnie (Five Nights at Freddy's)

Niko Bellic (Grand Theft Auto)

Solid Snake (Metal Gear)

Eula (Genshin Impact)

Fortune (Metal Gear)

Evie Frye (Assassin's Creed)

Prince of Persia

Apex Legends

Counterstrike

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Bioshock

Yoshi/Yoshis Island

Jedi Fallen Order

Dark Souls

Diablo

Elden Ring

Resident Evil Re:Verse

Dishonored

Dead by Daylight

LEGO Brawls

Phasmophobia

New #Fortnite survey includes:



• Pop Culture characters

( Gustavo Fring, Daffy Duck)



• Personalities

(Markiplier, MustardPlays)



• Video Game characters

(Solid Snake, Mewtwo)



• Movies

(Coco, Wall-E)



• Video Games

(Jedi Fallen Order, LEGO Brawls) pic.twitter.com/DrELqFE3nF — FN News 📰 (@SentinelCentral) June 3, 2023

Again, the survey doesn't mean that anything definitive is happening and should very much be taken as an example of Epic Games getting a feel for its playerbase as far as these specific topics go. As you'll see in the list, some of the characters there are even in Fortnite themselves with Cuddle Team Leader and Drift being some of the more well-known characters in the game. They've already gotten different spin-off skins from those base ones, so Epic may be assessing whether more of those would be worthwhile if people already like the originals so much.

The same survey also contains lists of different content creators and Internet personalities to assess people's familiarities with them, too. Fortnite has a history of adding real-world people to the game via its Icon Series collection, so there's no perhaps we'll see some more of those featuring people from this list in the future.