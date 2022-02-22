Fortnite Leaks Suggest Tilted Towers May Be In Trouble

Fortnite’s Tilted Towers only just returned to the game not long ago, but it looks like Epic Games may already be setting up another cataclysm to inflict upon the popular point of interest. Leaks born from datamining efforts have indicated that the hot spot may soon be the site of earthquakes and subsequent sinkholes or some other type of crater that could pose a problem for the city. Nothing has happened just yet, however, so players are merely speculating now about what may befall Tilted Towers.

Hints about what might happen to Tilted Towers come from Fortnite’s usual leakers and tipsters such as FortTory. The Twitter user and Fortnite tracker shared the image below which showed “three upcoming craters” that’ll apparently be formed soon on the map. Those craters could be anywhere else on the map and would raise little concerns, but the fact that they triangulate themselves around Tilted Towers seems like it’s hardly a coincidence considering the location’s turbulent past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We just got Tilted Towers back, but i'm a little bit scared..



Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers.



Are they foreshadowing something?… pic.twitter.com/yTfyXEHwAv — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) February 18, 2022

Along with that tweet, Twitter user Koooooomar shared another image which showed what’s said to be the path of an earthquake that’ll soon hit Fortnite’s map. We’ve heard about that earthquake once or twice already during this season from these kinds of tips, and if there’s anything that can successfully change up a map like Fortnite’s it’s an earthquake. The sites of these quakes have apparently been mapped out as well with Tilted Towards again surrounded by the natural disaster.

As is the case with any of these kinds of leaks or teases from those online, however, there’s little indication of when these sorts of things will come to fruition or to what degree they’ll affect different parts of the game. Epic Games of course has not yet said anything definite about Fortnite’s plans for Tilted Towers or any other part of the map, so we’ll have to wait until we actually see rumblings in Fortnite to see how Tilted Towers might be affected.