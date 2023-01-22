Fortnite Leak Reveals Huge Chapter 4 Surprise

A new Fortnite leak has potentially spoiled a major surprise coming to the game later in Chapter 4. Thanks to dataminers constantly digging through the files of every single update to the game, we have a constant stream of leaks derived from these files. And more often than note these leaks are reliable. Sometimes in development things change and these files end up being a glimpse into altered or scrapped content, but this is more the exception than a rule. Despite this, take everything that follows with a grain of salt.

Taking to Twitter, well-known Fortnite leaker, FortTory, relayed word that there is now a "TEMP POI_AmbientBank sound file" in the files for a POI on the current Island named "Tilted_Towers," suggesting the iconic Fortnite location is coming back sometime in the nearish future.

Below, you can check out the evidence for yourself:

Tilted Towers returning in Chapter 4?! 😳



There is a TEMP POI_AmbientBank sound file added for a POI on the current Island named Titled_Towers..



Would you love to see a return of Tilted Towers? pic.twitter.com/PcbDYJC6mE — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) January 18, 2023

Chiming in, a prominent Fortnite account on Twitter named Ako noted this could be related to nothing more than the Clock Tower in the Ice Cave, which is true, but is also just speculation. Right now, we simply don't know what these files are hinting at. Of course, even if Tilted Tower returns, there's no guarantee it will be the same ol' nostalgic Tilted Towers players will remember from the first chapter of the game.

At the moment of publishing, Epic Games -- nor any individual at it and involved with the game's development -- has commented on this leak and the speculation it has created. We don't expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story with whatever is provided. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. Do you want to see Tilted Towers return during Chapter 4 or should Epic Games bring back other locations first?

