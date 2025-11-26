Fortnite Chapter 7 Item Reveals a Major Collab No One Expected

Epic Games revealed the first look at Fortnite’s upcoming Chapter 7 as Chapter 6 comes to an end, and fans are beyond excited for the upcoming content. While not much is known, the teaser gave hints toward what players can expect, including one surprising collab. It has not been officially confirmed, but more information will likely come forward after the Zero Hour event concludes. For now, fans are left speculating based on what we know and what we can figure out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Epic Games released a teaser via the official Fortnite Twitter, and fans spotted something in the six-second clip. In the bottom right of the screen, a new weapon has been revealed, which bears a striking resemblance to the Nunchucks of Lightning. This could mean that fans can expect a collaboration from LEGO Ninjago this season in Chapter 7.

Epic Games has not confirmed this, but it seems likely. New LEGO collabs make sense given the LEGO mode in Fortnite, and LEGO Ninjago is one of the biggest names for this. Not only that, but it would bring new ways to play both the battle royale and LEGO game modes.

LEGO Ninjago first began in 2011 and has grown exponentially. It has seen numerous media, including TV shows, movies, video game adaptations, toys, books, and even a theme park. If the series comes to Fortnite, it would be huge, especially for younger audiences.

The Island has a new problem. A big one. https://t.co/asfYREsG6C pic.twitter.com/zTClF9MiBf — Fortnite (@Fortnite) November 25, 2025

If the tease is actually the Nunchucks of Lightning, this would likely be a powerful weapon in the battle royale mode of Fortnite. It is one of the Golden Weapons, used to create Ninjago, and can create lightning. This may act similarly to Zeus’ lightning bolts from a previous season. This weapon also teases a new glider, as the Nunchucks of Lightning can transform into Jay’s Storm Glider in the series.

With Fortnite’s Zero Hour event taking place on November 29th, it likely won’t be long until Chapter 7 begins. Even when it does, there is no guarantee LEGO Ninjago will immediately come to the game. It may arrive in a later season during the new Chapter, so fans will have to wait.

Collaborations have become increasingly common in video games. One could argue that it picked up after Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games, but Fortnite has certainly been the main push for these. Other games like Call of Duty and Palworld have brought other games to the series, and these often prove quite successful. As collaborations continue to pull in players and revenue, players can likely expect more and more games to use them.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!