Free Fortnite Skin Available to Select Users for Limited Time

There’s a free Fortnite skin available right now, but only certain people will be able to take advantage of it. There are few modern games that have completely changed gaming in the way Fortnite has. The beloved shooter completely changed the way we play games with live-service elements like battle passes, frequent content updates that evolve the game, and of course, skins. That’s not to say these things didn’t exist at all prior to Fortnite, as online games got expansions and DLCs that would change the game and skins were a thing. However, Fortnite‘s model is by far and away the most successful and prompted all of the competition to follow suit.

Fortnite has managed to continue to stick out from its contemporaries with how it utilizes crossovers. Although Call of Duty and other shooters have crossover bundles and events, this content is what defines Fortnite. Right now, Fortnite has a Simpsons-themed update that lets players battle it out in Springfield while playing as the characters of the long-running animated series. Skins are a vital piece of the Fortnite equation, as you can not only play as iconic legends from your favorite games and films, but also totally original characters created by Epic Games.

Fortnite Gives Free Skin to Select Players

With all of that said, if you’re looking to expand your Fortnite skin collection, you may be in luck. Right now, there’s a special promo that allows you to unlock a new free skin known as Freediver. The character sports an all blue outfit with a hoodie, shorts, running shoes, and a mask with goggles. It’s a pretty cool outfit, but only certain people can get it.

– This is ONLY available to O2 or Virgin Media phone number customers (can work in any region with a VPN, but you'll still need that Phone Num)

– Offer to claim ends on Dec 31st, 2025

– Gives a redeemable code that grants a Fortnite quest to unlock the Outfit by earning… pic.twitter.com/PHYBifADAw — FNAssist (@FN_Assist) November 18, 2025

To claim this skin, you’ll need to be a customer of UK mobile providers O2 and Virgin Media. From there, you can use the Priority app to claim a code that will allow you to activate a quest that will earn you both the Freediver skin and some in-game XP. If you live outside of the UK, you probably won’t be able to do this as you must have a phone number that belongs to those mobile providers. Additionally, you won’t even be able to access the app/website without a VPN anyway.

It’s a nice offer for those who can take advantage of it, but for everyone else, you’re out of luck. Maybe one day this will be made available to those in the United States, but it’s hard to say. There are numerous Fortnite skins that are quite rare as they were only available for a limited time and never added back to the game.

