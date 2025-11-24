Fortnite Reportedly Bringing Back Ultra-Rare Skins That Haven’t Been Seen in 1,400 Days

Fortnite is reportedly set to bring back some of its rarest skins to the Item Shop that were last available to purchase nearly 1,400 days ago. Throughout the course of 2025, Fortnite has seen a resurgence in collaborations that last happened years ago. Franchises like Dune, Borderlands, and Street Fighter are just a handful that have come back to Fortnite in recent months and have been joined by countless others. Despite this, calls have continued to grow louder for some older collab skins to again hit the Item Shop. Fortunately, it now sounds like one of the most prominent cosmetics of this type will be relaunching during the next season of Fortnite.

As of today, prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX has reported that Jinx and Vi from League of Legends are set to reappear in the game during Chapter 7 Season 1. Originally released in 2021, Jinx and Vi came to Fortnite as a way to cross-promote the Netflix animated series Arcane. They appeared in the Item Shop a handful of times alongside a number of other Arcane-themed cosmetics, but ultimately vanished from the storefront after February 2022. Despite constant requests from players to have these skins come back, it has now been 1,387 days since they were last available.

Initially, it was reported today by @BeastFNCreative that the song “Enemy” by Imagine Dragons would be coming to Fortnite Festival in tandem with Season 12. This intrigued fans and made them think that Jinx and Vi could soon re-release in the Item Shop as well since “Enemy” is the theme song from Arcane. After some digging, HYPEX then reported that this wasn’t a mere coincidence and said confidently that the skins would be arriving again during C7S1 alongside this music track.

These Fortnite Skins Were Expected to Never Return

Assuming that this claim from HYPEX is accurate, which it likely is given the leaker’s track record, it cannot be understated just how big a deal this is for Fortnite. Previously in 2025, Riot Games founder Marc Merrill expressed doubt about the Jinx and Vi skins returning, as the company didn’t see a way for them to be re-released in a manner that made sense with Arcane having already concluded. While Merrill didn’t close the door entirely on a new release for these skins in Fortnite, it sounded like Riot was generally unwilling to land a deal with Epic Games to make it happen. Clearly, something changed between then and now, though, which has resulted in this new information now being reported.

For now, we don’t know when exactly the Jinx and Vi skins will be reappearing in the Fortnite Item Shop. Chapter 7 Season 1 of Fortnite is expected to begin this coming weekend on November 30th, however, so it might not take long for us to learn more in an official capacity from Epic Games.

