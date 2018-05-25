Fortnite: Close Encounters Mode Disabled After Issue

The new Limited Time Mode for Epic Games’ Fortnite went live briefly this morning but unfortunately, it was just too good to be true. The jetpack savvy new event proved to be too much for the servers, and Epic Games was forced to pull the mode down for the time being. No ETA as of yet for when it will come back up, but you can check out their original update in the Twitter post below:

Due to an issue with Close Encounters, we’ve had to disable this LTM while we investigate. 🔎 In the meantime, we’ve enabled Solid Gold. 🥇 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 25, 2018

As described by Epic Games, here’s what players have to look forward to once the mode comes back up:

Limited Time Mode: Close Encounters

Close quarters combat with Shotguns & Jetpacks!

The only guns in this mode are the various types of Shotguns. Jetpacks & Heavy Shotguns can be found in Chests & Supply Drops. Other Shotgun types are spawned as Floor Loot.

The storm moves in more quickly than normal mid to late game.

Typical match length is about 15 minutes.

Stats are enabled for this mode.

The inclusion of jetpacks is new and will not only offer players a new way to play, but one that will definitely require a little mastering. Between the more efficient circle of death (or, you know-the actual name of ‘the storm’), the limited supplies, and the close quarters combat – this new mode definitely provides that much desired means for players to prove they’re the best.

In other Fortnite news, don’t forget that the week 4 challenges are now live! From braving the center of not one but THREE storm circles, to finding that hidden space between an ice cream truck, this week’s challenges offer yet another reason to get back in the game and fight for that Victory Royale! You can check out our how-to guides, and what this week’s challenges even are, right here!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. The game is also expected to make the jump to Android devices, though we still don’t have an exact release date as this time. We’re expected to learn more at this year’s E3!