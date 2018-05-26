Fortnite: Close Encounters Replaced With Solid Gold LTM

Ask and ye shall receive seems to be the policy over at Epic Games regarding their record-breaking online title Fortnite – and you know what? We’re not mad at it. The latest Limited Time Mode to go live this week featured jetpacks galore with Close Encounters, but it appears that majority wishes they were still playing the previous event Solid Gold. The developers over at Epic Games have heard those pleas and have given unto us back the fan favourite in place of Close Encounters.

Missed out on the first chance to play the beloved Solid Gold mode? It’s live now, courtesy of the team! This is what you have to look forward to, as per Epic:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Limited Time Mode: Solid Gold v2

All weapon drops are legendary! Floor Drops: High chance of Hand Cannon & Suppressed Pistols. Low chance of Assault Rifle & Sniper Rifle. Chests: High chance of Assault Rifle, Minigun & Sniper Rifle. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Rocket/Grenade Launchers. No Pistols. Supply Drops: High chance of Rocket/Grenade Launchers, Medium chance of Sniper Rifles. Low chance of Heavy Shotgun & Assault Rifles. No Pistols.

50% extra stone and metal resources gained from farming.

Stone Floor Drops increased to 60 per pickup.

Metal Floor Drops increased to 90 per pickup.

Increased drop rates of: Chug Jugs, Slurp Juice, Shields, all Special Grenades, Launch Pads and Campfires.

Decreased drop rates of: Grenades, Spike Traps and Bandages.

Having had a chance to play both modes, I can understand why many would prefer Solid Gold. Though the jetpacks were definitely fun, it was very mechanically unbalanced. It wasn’t hard for players to build up their own high ground and make the fight incredibly uneven. Solid Gold offered an incentive to build, while also equipping players with the gear they want if they sought it out. Plus, Legendaries! Come on!

This is just one of the many ways that Epic Games continues to prove to their fans that they want Fortnite to be all about the players. With consistent updates, fresh modes, and a constant rotation of new content – it’s no wonder that Fortnite is the game to beat in the gaming community at this time!

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and iOS. An Android release is slated for later this Summer, though no exact date has been given at this time.