Fortnite Coming to Nintendo Switch, Sources Reveal

Grab your axe and prepare your glider, Nintendo Switch owners. It looks like the Fortnite party is inbound.

After reporting previous rumors about the game coming to the platform, it looks like confirmation has been made by a few sources. Fortnite is set to be announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo, possibly during Nintendo’s pre-show Direct special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The story began heating up earlier today when Nebellion over on Twitter posted an image indicating which Nintendo Switch games were going to be announced during its presentation, via a card with several games on it. Mario Tennis Aces is a given; but there are other titles like FIFA 19 (which was just confirmed today), a home conversion of the arcade game Killer Queen with the code name Black; Ubisoft’s Starlink; a sequel to the hit party game Overcooked; a port of Dragon Ball FighterZ from Bandai Namco; the previously confirmed Monster Hunter; and, yes, Fortnite. You can see that image below.

Now, that could be taken with a grain of salt. The image could’ve obviously been faked. But then Kotaku stepped in and said that someone over at Epic Games has confirmed the game’s announcement for E3.

“A source familiar with Epic Games’ plans, speaking anonymously to protect their career, also told Kotaku earlier this week that Fortnite would be coming to Switch. Epic Games did not immediately respond to a request for comment,” the report notes.

It’s unknown if the port for Fortnite will include both Save the World and Battle Royale modes but more than likely the latter will be included at the very least since it’s the huge audience draw.

In addition, both Wario64 and Destructoid have also noted the legitimacy of the reports.

Epic Games still hasn’t responded on the matter. However, it probably wouldn’t be a total shock if the game was possibly revealed before the show, just as other titles like Rage 2 and Fallout 76 were. We’ll let you know as soon as something is confirmed.

But it probably wouldn’t hurt to go ahead and make room on your memory card for a little shooting and scavenging. Because something tells us that we’ll be playing this one for the long haul.