Fortnite Competitive Season Announced

The team over at Epic Games had a lot to share about their wildly popular online game, Fortnite. With the Nintendo Switch news that has been rumored for months now having finally been confirmed, and the devs talking about upcoming changes to the game during their Coliseum presentation during E3 2018, there is a lot to be excited for if you partake in that particular Victory Royale. For those that like to truly put their skills to the test, Epic has revealed their upcoming competitive season and when it will be dropping.

“In less than a year, Fortnite has grown to 125 million players,” opened up the team in a recent blog post. “To celebrate the community and embrace competitive play, last month we announced that Epic will be providing $100,000,000 to fund prize pools for Fortnite competitions during the 2018-2019 season. Today, we’re excited to share more details!

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ll be supporting community organized events, online events, and major organized competitions all over the world, where anyone can participate, and anyone can win. Fortnite World Cup Qualifiers begin in Fall 2018, and culminate in the first Fortnite World Cup in late 2019. Whether you’re in the competition or watching at home, we want this to be fun for everyone.”

But how will the mode work and what are the stakes? The developers added, “What about the specifics? The $100,000,000 will be split between many events at different levels of competition around the globe. Fortnite World Cup play will focus on Solos and Duos, but there’ll be plenty of opportunities to squad-up in competition, too.

This is for you, the players. Qualifications for the Fortnite World Cup will be based on merit. Epic will not be selling teams or franchises, and won’t allow third-party leagues to do so either.”

With Fortnite being available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and soon to be Android devices, it’s even easier to suit up in that dinosaur onesie and get into the game! What do you think about the upcoming competitive season? Is this something you were hoping for? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!