New Fortnite Update Includes Vending Machines, High Explosives V2, and More

The team over at Epic Games has been working non-stop since they released their free-to-play Battle Royale mode for Fortnite and that effort has definitely paid off. That being said, the developers are going to be handling the way they update a little differently in the future.

Instead of their usual weekly updates, Epic will be dropping those content patches every other week instead. This makes for meatier updates, and more stable ones as well. So what does the latest content drop bring to the table? Vending machines, and high explosives, and more … oh my! Let’s get started for what’s new in the wonderful world of Fortnite.

Weapons + Items

Vending Machines

Got materials to spare? Spend them at Vending Machines, now found in many locations across the island. Each Vending Machine offers 3 different deals, rarity and items chosen at random.

High Explosives v2 (Battle Royale)

Things are really BOOM-ing in v2 of this explosive mode! Remote Explosives and Guided Missiles added for even more ‘splosions.

Easter Egg Launcher (Save the World)

This is no joke, the Easter Egg Launcher really keeps things egg-splosive!

Vending Machines have been added. These are found in various locations around the map. Each Vending Machine will randomly select a rarity. All items sold will match that rarity. Items found in a Common (white) version will cost 100 materials. Items found in a Uncommon (green) version will cost 200 materials. Items found in a Rare (blue) version will cost 300 materials. Items found in a Epic (purple) version will cost 400 materials. Items found in a Legendary (gold) version will cost 500 materials. Each Vending Machine will sell three items, one for each material type (Wood, Stone, Metal). It will cycle through each of the three items on a short timer. To switch items faster, hit the Vending Machine with your Pickaxe. There is no purchase limit to the items available.

Many weapons now have First Shot Accuracy. Included weapons: Suppressed Submachine Gun Tactical Submachine Gun Pistol Suppressed Pistol Revolver Hand Cannon Assault Rifle Burst Assault Rifle When aiming, standing still, and the weapon has not fired recently, the first shot will be 100% accurate. When this is active, the aim reticle will be completely closed in to indicate this state. Damage fall-off has been adjusted for weapons with First Shot Accuracy. Suppressed Submachine Gun and Tactical Submachine Gun Fall-off begins at 24 meters. Damage reduced to 80% at 35 meters. Damage reduced to 65% at 50 meters. Pistol and Suppressed Pistol Fall-off begins at 28 meters. Damage reduced to 85% at 47.5 meters. Damage reduced to 75% at 70 meters. Damage reduced to 65% at 250 meters. Revolver and Hand Cannon Fall-off begins at 35 meters. Damage reduced to 70% at 60 meters. Damage reduced to 40% at 85 meters. Assault Rifle and Burst Assault Rifle Fall-off begins at 50 meters. Damage reduced to 80% at 75 meters. Damage reduced to 65% at 100 meters. Headshot damage multiplier reduced to 2x for weapons with First Shot Accuracy (was 2.5x).



Gameplay

Limited Time Mode: High Explosives v2 General Non-explosive weapons removed. Friendly Fire off. 1:50 shaved off wait times for first four storms (20s / 30s / 30s / 30s). Supply Drops Spawn +50% more consumables. Spawn +100% more materials. Have a 50% chance of dropping a Legendary Guided Missile. Floor Loot adjustments Materials spawn 60 / 90 / 120 per pickup for wood/stone/metal. Materials drop rate increased 50%. Ammo drop rate increased 50%. Impulse grenade added to floor loot. Trap drop rate lowered 50%. Other loot adjustments: Number of rockets found per drop increased (Floor: 4-6 | Chests: 8 | Supply: 12 | Box: 16 | Llama: 20). Grenade, Impulse Grenade & Remote Explosive drop rate +100%. Bandages drop rate -50%, Med Kit & Slurp drop rate +50%. Spike Trap disabled; Launch Pads & Campfires spawn at 1:1 ratio. Rocket Launcher drop rate +100%. Guided Missile drop rate +100%.

Resource gathering rates adjusted. Increased most Wood resource values by about 10%. Reduced variance of resources from objects. Was +/- 30%, now +/- 15%. This meant that an object with a base 100 resource value could have been anywhere between 70 and 130 resources. Now it would give between 85 and 115. This does not affect Limited Time Modes.



Save the World

Easter Egg Launcher Lobs explosive eggs that persist on the ground. When enemies get close to an egg they detonate after a short delay. Maximum of 6 eggs active at a time.



Not much in the way of Save the World, but still – how can you be upset with vending machines?

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and now mobile. Have an iOS device? Don’t forget to check out Fortnite Battle Royale Mobile because Epic just recently removed the invite-only restriction! The on-the-go experience is now open to all on iOS, with an Android release slated for the coming months.