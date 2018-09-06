Fortnite Leak Promises Tons of New Cosmetic Options, Ghost Portal

The latest patch for Fortnite is now here and just like usual, players couldn’t wait to see what other surprises lie within the game’s hidden files. As with previous updates, dedicated players have found new cosmetic items that will be on the way, including a sweet new Ghost Portal, a major throwback to the 80s, and one very weird looking onesie.

According to our friends over at the new revamped FortniteBR Twitter account, we’ve got tons of new items coming our way and they’ve definitely got a mixed theme. One thing that we can’t help but to love a bit is the total rocker vibe with two of the new skins. Below are just a few of the full list of leaked items:

To see the full list of all of the new cosmetic items uncovered, you can check them out right here to scope them out.

Since this is a leak and not a confirmed announcement from Epic Games, take it all with a grain of salt. That being said, Shield One has accurately datamined every cosmetic item since day 1, season 1 so it wouldn’t be too far fetched to get excited if one catches your fancy. Hopefully the first round of new cosmetics will go live later today when the item shop resets at 19:00 central time! I’m interested in that 80s one … I keep saying it, but those are some good vibes, man.

In other Fortnite news, the latest patch is now live. You can see the full patch notes right here including the brand new Limited Time Mode ‘The Getway,’ the addition of that sweet, sweet grappling gun, new heist-themed challenges, and so much more.

Fortnite is available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS. It is also recently available on select Android devices with a few improvements made there as well.

What do you guys think about the latest path so far? What do you hope to see in future updates? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!