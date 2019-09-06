Fortnite’s Most Unlikely Crossover Yet May Have Just Leaked

Fortnite is having crossovers with everybody these days. John Wick, Marvel’s Avengers, FIFA World Cup, NFL, Borderlands 3, Stranger Things, and more have crossed over with the popular, free-to-play battle royale game. And while the next crossover will be with IT, it looks Epic Games and Nintendo are planning a crossover of their own for the future. More specifically, it looks like a Fortnite x Splatoon crossover is in the pipeline and possible coming very soon.

The leak comes way of well-known Fortnite dataminer HYPEX, who unearthed some files recently added to the game that reference the Nintendo mutliplayer game. And according to the dataminer, the files are new, ruling out that they are leftover from a cancelled crossover. The files in question reveal a special Splatoon skin and backbling. Of course, this probably means the crossover will be limited to cosmetic items and not as substantial as some crossovers in the past that have had their own modes, characters, etc.; however, at the moment, this hasn’t been confirmed.

As you may know, Splatoon is far from the biggest IP. In fact, most Fortnite players have probably never even heard of it. In other words, if this leak is indicative of a crossover in the pipeline, it’s an odd one. Don’t get me wrong, I love Splatoon, but Fortnite has done a lot better in the past, and I’m sure it could still do much better. That said, as you’d expect, some Fortnite players aren’t impressed.

Fortnite is available is for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.