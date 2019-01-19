‘Fortnite’ Disables Playgrounds and Other LTMs Temporarily Ahead of Special Live Event

Fortnite has a big live even planned for later today – at least according to the in-game timers, so when players hopped in hoping to get a few matches in – it wasn’t that surprising that the additional modes of play have been temporarily. For a limited time, Playgrounds and all other Limited Time Modes have been disabled.

For those that haven’t been following the latest in Battle Royale goodness, the countdown that’s been seen surrounding the mysterious ice sphere is in its last stretch. The Ice King returns – something that dataminers have been uncovering for the past week – and as noted, he doesn’t look happy:

Thus begins the final countdown. pic.twitter.com/WqU96N4zWq — Scenario (@iScenario) January 18, 2019

Ice King isn’t looking too happy. pic.twitter.com/giuepfmYX9 — Scenario (@iScenario) January 18, 2019

The countdown was first noticed a few days ago on the TVs in game, but it was first noticed near the giant ice sphere seen above the map. To play a little catch up on what could potentially be going down, here’s what you need to know about the live event that should be hitting today:

In addition to the newly revealed countdown on the TVs, a few other leaks have been foundby the datamining community, all of which are pointing to an event that will center around the Ice Sphere spotted just above Polar Peak. As far as what the new event will offer, it will reportedly include “Ice Legion” and a few other objectives for players to accomplish.

This will also include some form of an Ice King, as well as a new area of the map opened up:

BP_MooneyLoader.uasset has some interesting stuff “LoadMooneyMap”

“MooneyMap” Stuff to override the time References to Ice King and then an animation file TV warning is connected to mooney event Storm can be paused — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

Alongside the files found above, the above leaker also found something that connected to a previous Marshmello leak:

“Mooney” Event(?) Will post more pic.twitter.com/wsQPPfPqHc — Lucas7yoshi_ // Fortnite News & Leaks (@lucas7yoshi_) January 15, 2019

With the apparent Ice Sphere preparing to break apart, the latest event details make a lot of sense. Given that the 14 Days of Fortnite challenges were met with a lot of success based on an active player count, the continued festivities would be smart for the team over at Epic Games.

As the counter on the iceberg – and the TVs – throughout the map continue to count down, we wait. In the meantime, the latest update for Fortnite is now live for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android players.