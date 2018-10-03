‘Fortnite’ Disables Soccer Skins Due to Party Issues

Fortnite’s Goalbound skins have been disabled by Epic Games after the outfits were found to cause issues with partying up with others.

Epic Games shared a tweet on Wednesday morning that said the Goalbound skins had been “temporarily disabled due to a partying issue.” The tweet warned that people who have those skins equipped might have to unequip the outfits before proceeding into their next match. Players responded to the tweet with messages asking why the skins were disabled and what the Goalbound skins even were, though Epic Games gave no further information on the subject.

Goalbound Outfits are temporarily disabled due to a partying issue. You may need to unequip this Outfit in your Locker. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 3, 2018

An identical message was shared on the game’s subreddit where Fortnite players frequent for discussions and tips. Neither of the tweets gave any indication of when the skins would be reenabled to that players could use them again, but they’re still currently disabled at time of publication. There was also no explanation given regarding why a set of skins would be causing issues with players partying up, though the reason should be an interesting one if a full explanation is given after they’re brought back.

Whether you call them soccer, football, or futbol skins, the outfits quickly became one of the more popular options in Fortnite due to their theme and customizable nature. The skins were added to the game back in June with the Goalbound skin cosmetic set comprised of the Aerial Threat, Clinical Crosser, Dynamic Dribbler, Finesse Finisher, Midfield Maestro, Poised Playmaker, Stalwart Sweeper, and Super Striker skins along with two harvesting tools and a glider. The outfits were the only part of the Goalbound set that was disabled though, so the harvesting tools and glider are all still fair game to use.

Added to Fortnite in June with a World Cup theme in mind, each one of the skins allow for players to customize the number that appears on the back of the jerseys. Aside from their athletic theme, the skins became popular for the customizable options that extended beyond the jersey number and allowed wearers to choose between 32 different variations based on different countries’ flags.

