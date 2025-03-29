Major Fortnite Outage Affecting Players, Epic Games Shares Update

Fortnite players prepped to get some matches in this weekend unfortunately have encountered a pretty significant interruption affecting matchmaking, logins, and more when trying to play. Many of the issues seem to be specifically targeting the “Discover” content found in the Discover Lobby which, if you’re an avid Fortnite player, you’ll know is no small portion of what’s available in the game. Epic Games has since responded to the issue to say that it’s aware of the problems are are actively working on them, but the issues are apparently bad enough to warrant some events getting rescheduled until things are back in working order.

Epic Games first addressed the issues on Friday with a follow-up on Saturday while acknowledging the login and matchmaking problems. Tweets from the Fortnite Status account confirmed as much with the Epic Games Status site reflecting those comments.

“We are aware of an issue where players cannot log in, matchmake, or select a game in the Discover Lobby,” Epic Games said. “We are actively investigating it and will update this thread once we have more info.”

Logins specifically are marked as experiencing a “Partial Outage” right now while things are a bit more dire when it comes to matchmaking which is experiencing a “Major Outage.” Everything else seems to be working as intended, but considering how logging in and playing are the two key parts of Fortnite, the rest of the services don’t really matter in this case.

While we work to resolve an issue with players being unable to log in, matchmake, or select a game in the Discover Lobby, we are rescheduling the EU Div 1 Finals to a later date. We'll let you know once we have more information on the new timing. pic.twitter.com/HTmwfgzFdY — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 29, 2025

For those more geared towards competitive events, the EU Div 1 Finals have been delayed, Epic Games said. Those matches will have to be rescheduled to another date due to these issues, but we’re just waiting on more updates from Epic Games about the broader issues at this point.

The matchmaking problems come just after a big Item Shop refresh which finally added more Mortal Kombat characters to Fortnite. Even more big names like Negan from The Walking Dead are on the way, too, so hopefully all the matchmaking problems will be resolved between now and then so that players can actually use these new skins they got.