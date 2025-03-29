Fortnite Adds Beloved Mortal Kombat Characters

If there’s one thing Fortnite loves, it’s a collab. Epic Games is constantly adding skins from all kinds of beloved IPs, from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Tomb Raider and beyond. Now, after leaks suggested they might be on the way, several new Mortal Kombat characters have arrived in Fortnite. The three skins are Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana, and they are available now in the Fortnite shop, joining the previously added Sub-Zero skin to make a robust Mortal Kombat 3 crossover spectacular.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this week, leakers shared that these three Fortnite skins would be headed to the game on March 28th, and sure enough, the skins dropped late in the day yesterday in the Fortnite shop. This is a few days ahead of the next big Fortnite update, which is slated for April 1st and will bring new Battle Royale content to the game. Though you can’t trust much of anything on April Fool’s Day, it doesn’t look like Epic Games is joking about this one, with the Mortal Kombat skins already available and more new content on the way.

GET OVER HERE ⬅️⬅️👊



Scorpion, Raiden, and Kitana join the Shop arena; with a new flawless Battle Royale mythic, locations, and more arriving on April 1!https://t.co/008IIfeIJt pic.twitter.com/mD4qjqXydk — Fortnite (@Fortnite) March 29, 2025

All three characters come from 1995’s Mortal Kombat 3, and gamers are pretty excited to see them arrive in Fortnite. Of course, the skins will come with a price, so let’s break down exactly how you can get your favorite Mortal Kombat 3 character skin in Fortnite.

How to Get the New Mortal Kombat Skins in Fortnite

The new Fortnite x Mortal Kombat 3 skins are now available in the Fortnite shop, both individually and as part of the massive Klassic Kombat Bundle. If you’re interested in getting all the Mortal Kombat content you can, the bundle is currently on sale for 3,600 V Bucks, compared to its full list price of 9,100 V Bucks. Here’s everything included in the bundle:

Scorpion (MK3) Outfit

Scorpion’s Flaming Skull Back Bling

Scorpion’s Twin Katana Pickaxe

Toasty! Emote

Test Your Might Emote

Raiden (MK3) Outfit

Raiden’s Amulet Back Bling

Raiden’s Staff Pickaxe

Raiden’s Victory Emote

Conducting Rod Brand Emote

Kitana (MK3) Outfit

Kitana’s Fan-Bearer Back Bling

Kitana’s Steel Fans Pickaxe

Kitana’s Fan-Nado Emote

FLAWLESS VICTORY Emote

If you prefer to snag one or two of the new Mortal Kombat skins, they can also be purchased separately. The Scorpion, Kitana, and Raiden character skins cost 1,500 V-Bucks each, with their emotes and weapons sold separately. Each emote runs for 300 V-Bucks, while the weapons are priced at 800. All of the Mortal Kombat crossover items, including the bundle, will be available to purchase from the Fortnite shop until April 21st at 8 PM EDT.

The Mortal Kombat Lamborghini Bundle in Fortnite

In addition to the characters, Fortnite fans can also snag the Scorpion & Sub-Zero Lamborghini Countach bundle for 2,800 V-Bucks, plus some Mortal Kombat-styled wheels for 400 each.

While the Mortal Kombat skins are available now, players can prepare for more in-game content when the April 1st update arrives. This will bring in new Klassic Kombat Quests, plus the ability to face off against Scorpion himself. The update will also bring in new landmarks, which will feature chests with the Scorpion Kombat Kit inside. It’s a good time to be a Fortnite and Mortal Kombat fan.

Are you headed to the Shop to snag these new skins? Let us know which one you’re trying out first in the comments below!