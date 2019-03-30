‘Fortnite’ May Soon Be Making Big Changes To Dusty Divot

The map featured in Epic Games’ massively popular Battle Royale title is always evolving. Whether it be the destruction of particular buildings, especially Titled Towers’ “Kenny,” or even entire points of interest being completed wiped from the face of the map, the island is constantly changing. While a bounty of players are currently criticizing the studio over the latest Fortnite update, others are hard at work digging into the files to find out what’s next, and it looks like some rather big changes are coming to Dusty Divot.

Popular Fortnite leaker S1l0x recently took to Twitter with their discoveries from within the game files. According to them, something big is coming Dusty’s way, which certainly wouldn’t be the first time the location has received a change or two. They originally found files that revealed construction going down at the Divot, including the implementation of something called “Special Dirt.”

They later found the dig site that they dug up in the files actually in-game, under which was a geyser. According to them, a new dig site will likely appear near Loot Lake, and then another in Dusty Divot. Needless to say, Epic Games is up to something.

So, the next dig site will be located near Loot Lake (im. 1), and will look similar to the first (im. 2) and I don’t believe much will be uncovered. The last digsite will take place in the divot (im. 3) and I think we may see something interesting here. pic.twitter.com/eCyTPBwtEF — s1l0x (@s1l0x) March 28, 2019

Ayy, I called it, there was a geyser in the hole! pic.twitter.com/q89f3ZTWeR — s1l0x (@s1l0x) March 28, 2019

As we all know, Epic isn’t one to comment on leaks or anything, so we will just have to wait for any big changes to actually happen before knowing that they are, well… happening or not. Until then, check out some our previous Fortnite coverage right here.

What do you think about all of this? Are you expecting to see some major map changes in the near future in Fortnite? Should Epic be more concerned about the recent controversy surround the latest Fortnite update? Let us know in the comment section below!

