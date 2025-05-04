One of the Best PS5 Exclusives Now PS5 Pro Enhanced

One of the very best PS5 exclusives is now PS5 Pro Enhanced for all those that own the premium Sony console. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be much in terms of upgrade compared to the standard PS5 version of the game. However, this is often the case with PS5 Pro patches for pre-existing PS5 games. While there is no doubting the PS5 Pro version is superior to the base PS5 version, whether the differences help explain the $300 gap in price, is up for debate.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The PS5 exclusive in question is one of the earlier PS5 exclusives, having released in 2021. The same year, the PS5 game in question notably won Best Action game at The Game Awards, alongside two other nominations for Best Audio Design and Best Game Direction. For those that have not connected the dots yet, the new PS5 Pro game is Returnal from Sony developer Housemarque.

What’s different about the game on PS5 Pro with this new update? Well, all that developer Housemarque notes is that the PS5 Pro version features 2.5x the pixels for a higher resolution experience. Whether this is the only improvement, we don’t know, but it is the only improvement outlined. To this end, if there are other improvements, they are seemingly not that noteworthy.

A PS5 exclusive when it was released — though it came to PC in 2023 — Returnal notably boasts an 86 on Metacritic, which ranks it among the better ranked games of its year.

“Break the cycle of chaos on an always-changing alien planet,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “After crash-landing on this shape-shifting world, Selene must search through the barren landscape of an ancient civilization for her escape. Isolated and alone, she finds herself fighting tooth and nail for survival. Again and again, she’s defeated—forced to restart her journey every time she dies. Through relentless roguelike gameplay, you’ll discover that just as the planet changes with every cycle, so do the items at your disposal. Every loop offers new combinations, forcing you to push your boundaries and approach combat with a different strategy each time.”

Play video

If Housemarque or PlayStation provides any more information about the PS5 Pro enhancements Returnal now boasts, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more coverage on the PS5 Pro coverage — including all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro news, all of the latest PS5 Pro rumors and leaks, and all of the latest PS5 Pro deals — click here.