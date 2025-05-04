LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Free for a Limited Time

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is free for a very, very limited time on select platforms in celebration of May the 4th. Star Wars is arguably the most iconic franchise in history. Even those who haven’t seen the movies or shows are still very familiar with who Darth Vader is, what a lightsaber is, and the general concept of the Force. It’s one of those extremely inescapable pieces of media that is always present and seems to be even moreso these days with Disney at the helm. There are multiple new Star Wars movies coming down the pipeline, constant Disney+ shows in the Star Wars universe, and games in the sci-fi franchise are plentiful.

On top of all of that, Star Wars has its own holiday, May the 4th, which is an obvious pun on “May the Force be with you.” This always brings all kinds of Star Wars fun. Last weekend, Disney re-released Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith in theaters for its 20th anniversary. Although it has been removed from theaters due to the release of Disney’s latest blockbuster, Thunderbolts, the Star Wars celebrations continue this weekend with all kinds of other festivities. There’s a bunch of Star Wars stuff happening in Fortnite right now and things are about to get even more exciting for those who are fans of the LEGO Star Wars franchise.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Free, With a Catch

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the most recent LEGO Star Wars game, is currently free right now on Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, it seems this deal only applies to Epic Games Store, so if you’re a console player, you are out of luck here. The game is heavily discounted on Xbox and PlayStation, though, so go check the digital stores if you want the game for cheap. However, for PC players, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is free to claim from Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours or so at the time of writing this.

This is free to keep, so even if you have no plans to play it right now, it’s a really great game at no extra cost. We highly recommend grabbing it so you have it in case you want to play it later. This deal will end on May 5th at 11AM ET, so act fast! This is one you’ll want to have in your library as a Star Wars fan. On top of that, there are some other classic Star Wars games available for free right now, including older LEGO Star Wars games.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a complete retelling of all nine mainline Star Wars movies through the world of LEGO. While there are other LEGO Star Wars games, this isn’t a collection of those games or anything like that, it’s a completely new game with new mechanics, open-world environments to discover, refined combat, space combat, and much more. It’s easily one of the most advanced LEGO games out there and is a great get for Star Wars fans, especially if you want to play it in co-op with someone.