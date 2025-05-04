Xbox Series X Fans Surprised With Free Download for Next Big Xbox Game

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series X fans have been surprised with a free download for the next big game coming from Xbox. The latest major release from Xbox is The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, which comes the way of Bethesda. And the next big Xbox game in the pipeline also comes the way of Bethesda. And much like The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, this Bethesda game will not be exclusive to Xbox consoles, but will be available on PS5 as well. That game is DOOM: The Dark Ages. That said, while the new Xbox release will be on PS5 the moment it releases on May 15, PS5 users don’t have access to a new freebie released for it ahead of its launch.

The new DOOM: The Dark Ages freebie is not a free, early code for the Bethesda game, but rather a new dynamic background for Xbox users to decorate their Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles with in anticipation of the game’s release later this month.

Like previous backgrounds released for the Xbox Series consoles, this new one is completely free. Unfortunately, also like previous Xbox Series X backgrounds released this generation, the dynamic element of the background is very minimal. To this end, it almost looks more like a static background than a dynamic background. Why Xbox continues to release dynamic backgrounds with little to no dynamism, we don’t know, but this has been true of each and every single one.

A new Dynamic Background for DOOM: The Dark Ages is now available on Xbox Series X|S. pic.twitter.com/wCTiSSYFzb — Klobrille (@klobrille) April 25, 2025

Also, as always, there is no word if this background is a permanent freebie available to all Xbox users in perpetuity or if it is a limited time offer that will eventually expire. So far though, every background released for the console has remained available, and considering Xbox owns DOOM, there is especially no reason to expect this to be an exception to the rule.

That said, while the dynamic element of the background leaves plenty of room for improvement, Xbox fans in the comments of the post above seem happy with the new freebie.

“That looks incredible,” reads one of the comments on the post above. “Holy **** this looks amazing,” reads a second comment from another Xbox fan.

