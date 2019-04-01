‘Fortnite’ Adding An Explosive Bow

Earlier this month, a Fortnite weapon by the name of “explosive bow” leaked. Fast-forward a couple of weeks, and now said weapon is being added to the game this week with its next update (v8.21). The news comes way of Fortnite’s official in-game Message of the Day, which also has the tagline “Archery can be a blast!” And this is true, it can be. But the last time Fortnite had a bow in the game — the cross-bow — no one used it and it was vaulted. No one has seen it since.

As you may know, the weapon was originally teased back in Season 8 via a loading screen, and then was teased once again with a loading screen from this season. The former loading screen notably teased multiple new weapons, items, and vehicles, all of which came to the game already.

Anyway, as you would expect, Fortnite’s community isn’t exactly excited about the prospect of the bow being added to the game. That said, given that the community has been up-in-arms about the recent update, the bow probably never had a shot in the first place.

oh boy pic.twitter.com/UhnU9tvNCL — Fortnite: Battle Royale Leaks (@FNBRLeaks) April 1, 2019

Time to delete fortnite — Agustin amadeo (@Agustinamadeo6) April 1, 2019

Might not be as bad let’s not jump into conclusions… — Mubarak AlQattan (Moob) (@mubarkalqattan) April 1, 2019

yeah rip this game — Mythonatic (@mythonatic_) April 1, 2019

That’s going to be scary — TriSpec (@RealSpecEs) April 1, 2019

Of course, many fans are worried the weapon will be over-powered. The idea that there will be a silent weapon that has explosive bolts — which presumably dish out large amounts of damage — sounds scarily over-powered. Hopefully this will be balanced with low accuracy and limited ammo.

Fortnite is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices. For more news, media, and information on the popular battle royale game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of the title by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to sound off in the comments letting us know what you think. Are you excited or scared about this new weapon?

