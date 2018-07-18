Fortnite Fail Goes Viral After Rescue Attempt Goes Hilariously Wrong

In Fortnite a lot of things can go wrong. From missing that Victory Royale to hilariously falling to your death from a misstep whilst building – the sky is the limit for comedic “oops.” Such is the way with this absolutely outstanding rescue fail that went viral pretty much instantly.

I like to think he was trying to stop me from flying over the edge. In the end. He saved me. — Muselk (@MrMuselk) July 18, 2018

HAHAHA dude I was about to say this is the best rescue mission I’ve ever seen…. 😂 — Zach DeGaetano (@zachdegaetano) July 17, 2018

Ahahahahaa. The road to elimination is paved with good intentions. But at least he tried lol. — KingrockkidV1 (@KingrockkidV1) July 17, 2018

He tried, and that’s something. To be fair though, the building can be tricky and the new biome is just that – it’s new. We’ll blame it on unfamiliarity and give it a pass, just this once.

There are plenty of moments like this, especially with the inclusion of the ATKs, the Karts. People even started racing with them like in Mario Kart, which makes the return even sweeter when the Playground LTM finally comes back live. Being able to build a full-fledged race track on your own instead of the new one Epic Games included in the map with season 5? Priceless!

If you haven’t had a chance to check out the latest Terrain Karts or the new desert biome, here’s what you need to know:

All Terrain Kart (ATK) The new All Terrain Kart (ATK) has room for your entire squad. Get a speed boost after drifting. The roof acts as a bounce pad. Work together as rear passengers to leap over obstacles with the All Terrain Kart (ATK). Lean back and release at the same time for a higher jump. Lean back by holding S on keyboards or holding back on the thumbstick for controllers.

Map Updated New Biome: Desert New Location: Paradise Palms New Location: Lazy Links A few unnamed POIs have also appeared across the island.



