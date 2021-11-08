Fall Guys and Fortnite Crossover Could Be Coming Soon

A collaboration of some kind between Fall Guys and Fortnite might finally be set to arrive soon if dataminers are to be believed. This isn’t the first time that it’s been claimed that a crossover between the two video games was in the cards, but it is notable that it is basically that all things have been quiet on that possible front since February — until now.

Basically, the information comes by way of files discovered in Fall Guys that hint at a collaboration between it and Fortnite. These are essentially the exact same files and then some that were first discovered back in February, which seems to indicate that the crossover is still actively being worked on. Take that with a grain of salt, of course, as datamined files are not always indicative of something coming at any point soon, and especially because this was basically all heard before months and months ago. You can check out the leak for yourself below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here's some more cosmetics related to Fortnite just added!



Nameplates:

– "Loot Llama"

– "Victory Backboard"

– "Battle Bus"

– "Blueprint"

– "Cuddle Team Leader"

– "Slurp" — Max – Fortnite Leaks & Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) November 7, 2021

Fall Guys itself is currently in the midst of Season 5.Fun, a midseason update that added a new round and other round variations. The video game is currently available on both PlayStation 4 and PC, and it was also announced that it would release for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fall Guys right here. As for Fortnite, the popular free-to-play battle royale video game is currently available on most major platforms in Chapter 2 Season 8 save for the iOS version. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think about what we have heard from datamines about a possible Fall Guys and Fortnite collaboration so far? Is this the kind of thing that you would like to see come to fruition? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!