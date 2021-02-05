Fall Guys and Fortnite Collaboration Seemingly Coming Soon

✖

There’s no doubt about it that Fall Guys and Fortnite have been two of the most popular and successful games over the past year. In the ever-competitive battle royale genre, the two titles have risen above near the top and have found consistent player bases. And if a new leak ends up being true, it looks like the two games could soon be crossing over in a rather interesting way.

According to new data that appeared in the Fall Guys content system, Fortnite accessories have seemingly been added to the game. While not actually present in Fall Guys proper just yet, the data leak seems to tell us that a number of new costumes from Epic’s mega-successful shooter are soon coming to Ultimate Knockout. Specifically, five costumes in question are mentioned and include Llama, Peely, Bunny Brawler, Ripley, and Cuddle Team Leader.

This collab may start around Easter considering Bunny Brawler is one of the cosmetics to be added! — Max // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) February 5, 2021

Other than the general leak that has been found here, nothing much else is known at the time about when this collab could come about. The who found the data, @FNLeaksAndInfo on Twitter, suggests that this crossover could come to fruition closer to Easter given that Bunny Brawler is one of the skins in this leak. That is a fair assessment and is one that might end up proving to be true.

That being said, it's also important that you take all of this information with a grain of salt for the moment. While an appearance of Fortnite skins in Fall Guys would make a lot of sense, none of this has been verified just yet. That being said, data leaks like this usually end up proving to be true more often than not, so there's a fair chance that this will end up being accurate.

Of course, if there are any future updates on this collab, we'll let you know as soon as we hear word from Mediatonic or Epic Games. Until then, you can keep following all of our future coverage on Fall Guys right here.

So how do you feel about this leak? Would you like to see Fortnite content coming to Fall Guys? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

[H/T Fortnite Intel]