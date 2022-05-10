Fortnite x Fall Guys Leak Hints at Crossover Event

✖

Potential collaborations between Fall Guys and Fortnite have been brewing for some time now, but it looks like we may actually be getting a crossover of that sort soon. Following recent insights into the battle royale game's files following one of its weekly updates, another instance of some Fall Guys content coming to Fortnite was spotted recently. Epic Games has not yet announced any official crossover plans at this time, however, but past leaks have mentioned skins and other cosmetics which will likely be the minimum of whatever may be planned.

The latest on the possible crossover between the two games comes from Fortnite leaker and dataminer iFireMonkey who shared evidence of some sort of "trials event" featuring Fall Guys in Fortnite in some capacity. The Twitter user equated this sort of event to the limited-time Lantern Trials event announced for Fortnite back in April. This event consisted of a separate site set up for the Lantern Trials where players could see unique goals each day to complete in exchange for emotes and other rewards.

Previous I mentioned on my personal account that Epic was working on two new Fall Guys URLs that re-direct to the Fortnite website.



I have an update to share!



It appears we are going to be getting a Fall Guys x Fortnite trials event in the future as the urls were updated! https://t.co/HSncZ8VgxT pic.twitter.com/Egdzt0kPBi — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 7, 2022

While adding Fall Guys content to Fortnite is the expected outcome of this sort of collaboration, it also appears that Fall Guys will be getting some Fortnite cosmetics itself if the leaks from last year hold up. Several skins including Cuddle Team Leader and more were supposedly planned for Fall Guys, too, a game which itself has tons of different cosmetics for players to purchase using their hard-earned Crowns. FNLeaksAndInfo supplemented iFireMonkey's teases by saying that Fall Guys recently added support for "cross-game item grants, specifically with Fortnite" wherein someone could complete a challenge in one game to earn an item in the other.

I can also confirm. Fall Guys have recently added support for cross-game item grants, specifically with Fortnite!



This means we should get challenges similar to the Rocket League ones! (You complete something in one game, and get an item in the other game)#Fortnite https://t.co/9IbmIoAE0B — Max // Fortnite Leaks & Info (@FNLeaksAndInfo) May 7, 2022

Of course, a crossover of this kind always seemed probable and now seems overdue, so it's likely we'll get an official announcement about this in the future. Fortnite owner Epic Games does own Fall Guys, too, following the purchase of the developer back in March 2021 which is the biggest factor in why this feels like an event that we would've gotten already.

Fall Guys is out for the PlayStation and PC platforms and is still planned for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox systems, too.