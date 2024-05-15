Fortnite x X-Men '97 Collab Doesn't Seem to Be Happening as Planned

Fortnite has become the go-to place for crossover content. The hit battle royale from Epic Games has crossed over with everything from Dragon Ball Z to God of War. With how often these collabs pop up in Fortnite, it stands to reason that things are constantly leaking out of Epic. Most of the time, these Fortnite leaks are proven correct, especially if they're shared by one of the trustworthy leakers on Twitter. However, sometimes plans change or info is misunderstood and the leaks never come to pass. Today, it was revealed that the recent rumor of X-Men '97 content is either postponed or never coming to Fortnite.

Fortnite x X-Men '97 Crossover Leak Delayed

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

This updated leak comes from Hypex on Twitter. They have become one of the most trusted leakers in the Fortnite community over the last several years, so you're safe to assume this is relatively reliable information. Of course, you'll still want to have some skepticism, but nothing is signaling that you shouldn't trust Hypex's info.

Hypex says that the collab between X-Men '97 and Fortnite isn't happening this season. It isn't clear if the crossover will eventually happen, but the best-case scenario is that it's been delayed. Another recent leak claimed that Fortnite will have a full Marvel-themed season starting in August, so the team might be holding back new X-Men '97 content for that.

To explain what happened with this leak, Hypex said, "Basically there was an 'X-Men' Shop Section added around the release days of the new show, and we thought it was new skins.. but it turned out to be for the old X-Men skins (Rogue & Gambit)"

It is a bit confusing that Fortnite wouldn't add X-Men '97 content alongside the show's finale, but these deals sometimes take some time to come together. Hopefully, the team can make it happen later this year to capitalize on the hype around X-Men '97. Either way, there is going to be plenty of crossover content coming to Fortnite over the next several months.

Fortnite's Upcoming Crossover Content

As mentioned, there is a ton of new content coming to Fortnite over the next several months. Leaks claim Fortnite players will soon have new content from Loki, Pirate of the Caribbean, Dragon Ball Z (Trunks), and the Fantastic Four. And those are only the tip of the iceberg. Earlier this year, a roadmap for 2024 seemingly leaked, which also claims that Fortnite OG is making a comeback to end the year and Fortnite Festival is getting Metallica, Snoop Dogg, and several other artists as guest content. It's safe to say that it's going to be another busy year in Fortnite.