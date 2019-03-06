‘Fortnite’ Players Are Being Instantly Eliminated by the Fork Knife

Epic Games added a new landmark in Fortnite not long ago that played up the Fork Knife joke that’s circulated since the game exploded in popularity, but it now appears that the Fork Knife isn’t much of a joke since it’s eliminating players instantly.

Over in the Fatal Fields section of the map, players might’ve noticed in recent games that there are two large symbols carved into the ground. It looks like someone just took a Minecraft pickaxe to it and started digging, but if you look at it from the right angle, you’ll see that it’s actually a fork and a knife right next to each other. That knife’s proving to be pretty sharp since it kills players who step in it as shown in videos like the one below.

There’s currently an instant kill tile in the Fork Knife area north of Fatal Fields, be careful! #Fortnite (h/t @heavyboss890) pic.twitter.com/l83RMsgpKG — Fortnite News – fnbr.news (@FortniteBR) March 6, 2019

The bug seems to have appeared following the release of the new update that brought back certain Limited Time Modes and more, but Epic Games is aware of it. Taking to the game’s most active subreddit and Twitter through the official Fortnite account, Epic Games warned players of the dangerous location found just near Fatal Fields. It also said that it plans on fixing the issue, though a timeframe for when that update will go out wasn’t provided.

Beware the Fork Knife! We’re aware of an issue with players being eliminated when walking around the Fork Knife near Fatal Fields. We’ll be releasing a fix for this issue shortly. pic.twitter.com/15D0Ud6TCg — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 6, 2019

Aside from adding a deadly trap for unsuspecting players who want to visit the Fork Knife, the new update also changed many more features and weapons while removing some. The Bottle Rockets were taken out of the game with Epic Games vaulting them for now, though there’s always a chance they could make a return. Players do have a new Buried Treasure item to work with that fits in with Season 8’s themes and lets players find some valuable loot so long as they’re willing to follow a map and dig for it.

Fortnite’s new update is now available across all platforms, and Epic Games should provide more info on the Fork Knife when it’s resolved.

