‘Fortnite’: Fortnitemares Event Back Up and Running

After a few small hiccups, the Fortnite Halloween event Fortnitemares is now live and ready for players to enjoy! Take part in different challenges and earn some sweet, sweet limited-time loot! In Fortnitemares, everybody wins – though prepare for a little spookiness along the way.

“Fortnitemares 2018 is here, featuring all manner of haunting happenings across Fortnite. Skulk in the shadows to scare your way to a Victory Royale or brave hair-raising husks to complete the weekly new missions. Darkness has risen.”

Epic Games added, “During Fortnitemares, you’ll face off against Cube Monsters in a whole new way of playing Battle Royale. There are new weapons to fight back against these creepy creatures, like the Six Shooter and Fiend Hunter Crossbow. Take out the Cube Fiends and Fragments to pick up loot, and survive against enemy players.”

Cube Fragments spawn Cube Monsters! Drop in and discover the different types. Large Cube Fragments are found near corrupted areas of the island. Small Cube Fragments are created randomly throughout the match.

Cube Fiends, Brutes, and Fragments all have a chance to drop loot.

Defeating a Cube Fiend or Brute will grant a small amount of shield. Eliminating a Cube Fiend will grant +3 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Fiend will grant +5 shield Eliminating a Cube Brute will grant +10 shield Eliminating an Elite Cube Brute will grant +15 shield Eliminating a Mega Cube Brute will grant +20 shield

Fiend Hunter Crossbow added. Fortnitemare Limited time weapon. Available in Epic variant. 40 base damage 1.8 shots per second. 4x damage against Fiends Seven Arrow magazine size, unlimited ammo. Can be found from floor loot, chests and Vending Machines



In a few days, a new set of challenges will appear bringing even newer rewards for players to earn. Complete all of the challenges throughout the event and a special Dark Engine Glider will be the reward!

Battle Royale fans won’t be the only ones participating in the event!Here’s a sneak peak at the content coming to Save the World during Fortnitemares:

Brainiac Jonesy and Skull Ranger Ramirez (Free to Founders)

New and returning Fortnitemares Heroes.

Rat Rod Weapon Set

And a few more surprises along the way…

Interested in seeing more on the challenges and learn more on the rewards? You can check out our challenge guide right here to see what’s at stake during this limited-time only event!

Fortnite is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile devices.