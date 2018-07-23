Fortnite Founder’s Pack Owners Are Getting Their Battle Royale Skins

The long-awaited Fortnite Battle Royale skins are finally coming for those who purchased the Save the World game’s Founder’s Pack.

Fortnite’s Founder’s Pack includes the Save the World game, the only paid version of Fortnite, and was announced last year with several different editions available depending on how much you wanted to invest in the early access game. When the Battle Royale game eventually released, it was confirmed that those who purchased the Founder’s Packs would get some exclusive Battle Royale content at some point as an appreciation for their support.

With months having passed since that confirmation, it’s now almost time for Fortnite Battle Royale players to reap the rewards of purchasing the Founder’s Pack. Epic Games announced today through the Fortnite Twitter account that the Rose Team Leader and Warpaint skins would be available for Founder’s Pack owners in Update v5.10.

To thank you for your continued support, all founder’s pack owners will receive the legendary Warpaint and Rose Team Leader Outfits in Battle Royale as part of our v5.10 release. pic.twitter.com/JhgswBdBZR — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

The two skins have been a long time coming since they were first announced long ago, and while they don’t have quite as much oomph as the newer skins that transform with players and do much more, they’re still exclusives that only Founder’s Pack owners will be able to enjoy. The Fortnite clip below might look familiar if you’ve seen it before with the brief segment of Ninja’s gameplay as he played with Epic Games employees bringing us a confirmation that Founder’s Pack owners would eventually get Battle Royale content.

NEWS: Exclusive skins for founders confirmed to be upcoming during @Ninja stream, though no date has been confirmed yet: https://t.co/eMWJ9cMoxu pic.twitter.com/y1MfkRbHTu — Fortnite News • FortniteINTEL.com (@FortniteBR) March 18, 2018

While the skins are coming in Update v5.10, they’re far from the only notable thing that’s releasing in the upcoming update. Fortnite players will also be able to find a new SMG around the map when the Compact SMG is added. The gun comes in both Epic and Legendary variants with its full details coming in the game’s next series of patch notes. A buff for the Slurp Juice consumable is also planned for Update V5.10, something that Epic Games just confirmed. You can read up on the full details of the buff, but the gist is that it’ll heal players for more with the leftover healing benefitting players’ shields if your health is at 100.