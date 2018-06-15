Fortnite: Free Battle Star Location

If you were looking for a little motivation for completing the Week 7 challenges in Fortnite, maybe the latest Blockbuster challenge will sway that motivation! Each Blockbuster challenge unlocks a piece to the narrative puzzle – plus, free Battle Stars!

First and foremost before diving in for that free Battle Star, you need to have completed all of week 7’s challenges. This is the motivation needed to get cracking and collect your loot. Below are the challenges waiting to be completed:

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250)

Search Chests in Risky Reels (7)

Consume Hop Rocks, Apples, or Mushrooms (20)

Score a goal on different pitches (5)

Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (1) ( HARD )

) Assault Rifle Eliminations (5) ( HARD )

) Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (3) (HARD)

Burning through all of the challenges unlocks a brand new loading screen for the Blockbuster challenge that allows for a new Battle Star to be collected. It’s super easy to get, simply travel to the center of Dusty Divot and head to the broken meterorite – the Star will be right there on top of it!

If you haven’t checked out the Battle Pass membership yet, which is required to participate, here’s what you need to do:

100 tiers, 100 rewards. The more you play, the more you unlock. Level up faster and do it on your own schedule. Weekly Challenges give you the flexibility to make progress whenever you can play. Availble for 950 V-Bucks.

There’s also the Battle Bundle that includes access to the Battle Pass and instantly unlocks your next 25 tiers, all at a 40% discount.

Play to level up your Battle Pass, unlocking up to 100 rewards worth over 22,000 V-Bucks (typically takes 75 to 150 hours of play). That’s 30 more items than last season!

Want it all faster? You can buy up to 100 tiers, each for 150 V-Bucks!

Launch Fortnite

Select Battle Royale

Navigate to the Battle Pass Tab

Purchase either the Battle Pass or the Battle Bundle

Fortnite is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS devices. The game is expected to also become available for Android users in the near future, though an exact release date has yet to be revealed.