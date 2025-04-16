Xbox Announces 2 New DOOM: The Dark Ages Controllers & Console Wrap

With DOOM: The Dark Ages’ upcoming release in May, Microsoft has announced special Xbox controllers and an Xbox wrap featuring designs from the game. Between improving the Xbox Controller or releasing special editions, it has never felt or looked better to hold one and play your favorite Xbox games. Fans of the DOOM series won’t want to miss out on these special edition accessories, especially if you’re already in the market for a new controller. This announcement offers two different styles for the DOOM: The Dark Ages controller. In addition to the physical controller, players can also get an exclusive DLC skin for the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With three different products to choose from and each featuring beautiful designs inspired by the game, DOOM: The Dark Ages fans can choose between them. The Xbox Wireless Controller – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition can be purchased now for $79.99 at the Microsoft Store and here on Amazon. The Xbox Elite Series 2 – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition is available for pre-order and will release on April 25th for $199.99. Finally, The Xbox Series X Wrap – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition is available now at the MS Store for $54.99.

Play video

The Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller is the top-of-the-line edition. It is the most advanced controller for Xbox players and features fine-tuned settings and adjustable features. Additional paddles, thumbsticks, and a carrying case provide multiple ways to customize the controller to your preference.

All of these items are limited-time, so fans of the DOOM series or beautiful controllers will want to act fast. There is no guarantee supplies will last, especially for the Xbox Elite Series 2 – DOOM: The Dark Ages Limited Edition controller. Pre-ordering this item is the best way to ensure you get it.