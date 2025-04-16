Fortnite Leaks Upcoming Characters Jack Black, Tony Hawk, and More

Fortnite is known for its huge roster of wild characters and crossovers, and a new leak indicates some of the biggest and craziest are coming soon. The leak names quite a few characters coming to Epic Games’ battle royale game, including both real-life characters and other video game crossovers. In addition, the leak also mentions an upcoming event centered around one of the leaked characters, but not many details were shared about this. Many of the reportedly upcoming additions come from previously established franchises, recent games, and well-known celebrities. But what characters are supposedly coming to Fortnite and when can players expect them to be added?

According to insider Nick Baker on the XboxEra Podcast, numerous skins and crossovers are coming to Fortnite. This includes Jack Black as himself, not his character from the Minecraft movie. Other characters from series like Tony Hawk Pro Skater, Mortal Kombat, Death Stranding, DOOM: The Dark Ages, Double Dragon, Hitman, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Marvel, and an NBA star are said to be on the way.

In addition to this long list of leaked characters, fans can also expect some kind of Tony Hawk event. With the upcoming remake of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 + 4 on the horizon, it makes sense to release an event based on the games. No details were shared, but fans can probably expect something associated with skateboarding.

One should take these rumors with a grain of salt, however. Epic Games has not commented on these upcoming Fortnite skins, so this leak may not be true. Baker has been accurate with Fortnite leaks in the past, but this does not guarantee this new leak is true.

That said, many of the leaked characters have resurged in popularity or have remained popular, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see them in Fortnite. The Adventure Time leak proved to be true, and fans are still waiting on the Devil May Cry crossover.