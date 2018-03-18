Fortnite Player Pulls Off Insane Game-Winning Snipe While Riding a Rocket

Fortnite videos and game-winning montages are full of jaw-dropping plays and creative tactics, but riding a rocket and sniping an opponent after emoting might just be one of the most stylish ways to earn a Victory Royale.

Reddit user CJLito took to the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit to share the clip of the player doing their opponent dirty with the help of some friends in Squad mode. With the Blue Circle closing in on the remaining players, it was down to just CJLito and a teammate against one opponent with the two-person squad safe inside a stone structure. But instead of waiting it out for the remaining opponent to move closer from a hiding spot within a shrub, the players went on the offensive by leaving the safety of the structure by way of rocket before landing a perfectly placed shot from a sniper rifle on the hiding opponent.

But while that shot would’ve been more than enough on its own to make it into a Fortnite highlight reel, the player took it to a whole new level of disrespect by riding a rocket while riding a rocket. The player used the Rocket Rodeo emote that puts players atop a holographic rocket and spins them around before the emote ended at the perfect moment to still allow time for pulling off the nutty kill. The play was even pulled off on a PlayStation 4 as well as opposed to the more intuitive controls found on the PC version, another small factor that makes the kill even more impressive.

The play was made possible not just through the player’s skill but by a few past decisions from Epic Games as well that allowed players to continued riding these rockets. Back in November, the rocket riding technique that some called an exploit was addressed by Epic Games in a video update. While some complained that the mechanic needed to be removed, Epic Games disagreed and said that it would be sticking around.

“We’re going to try to support it as a proper feature of the game,” said lead systems designer Eric Williamson in this video update at around the 1:10 mark. “Unless we find any game-breaking issues, it’s here to stay.”

A recent Fortnite update also made sure that riding rockets would no longer cancel the use of emotes or consumables, so we thankfully will continue seeing more emote-filled plays like these in the future.

