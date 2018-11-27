‘Fortnite’ Makes Changes to How Glider Redeployment Works

Epic Games has announced that they have made some improvements to how the controversial Glider Redeployment feature works in Fortnite with their latest update now live.

Shortly having been disabled and then re-enabled once more, the studio settled on decreasing the in-game speed for the time being. Though work is still in progress for the battle royale game and this particular feature, this change was set as priority to make it a common ground for those that loved it, and those that couldn’t stand it.

Other key changes in gameplay include, courtesy of the most recent patch:

Reduced the in-air speed when using the Glider Redeploy feature in supported game modes.

Added functionality that allows the placement of map markers in the world without needing to go into the fullscreen map. You’ll be able to look at a position in the world and use the “Place Marker” keybind to place a map marker. This command will only be available by default while in Combat Mode. This command is defaulted to Left on the D-pad for controllers and the Middle Mouse button for PC and Mac. For Mobile players, this command will be bound to an optional button in the HUD Layout Tool.

Added the ability to pick up and throw back Dynamite with a lit fuse. To throw the Dynamite with a lit fuse, get near it and use the interact key.



The team also added Legendary and Epic Pump Shotguns while also nerfing the Mounted Turrets, which you can see in our previous coverage here. Hopefully, players that didn’t seem to enjoy the Glider Re-Deployment option being added to the game feel a little better about it now with the most recent change.

The latest update is now live on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and select Android devices.